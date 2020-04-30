Automotive Heat Exchanger Market 2020 Insights, Industry Key Players, Global Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Automotive Heat Exchanger market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Automotive Heat Exchanger market.

About Automotive Heat Exchanger Market

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system requires a heat exchanger to cool down and dissipate the excess heat to maintain the optimum performance of the engine. Surging demand for HVAC system in automotive industry, owing to the high performance requirement in vehicles is the major factor that is elevating the growth of automotive heat exchanger market. Nowadays, the turbocharged engine is one of the most commonly used engine in the vehicles, as it does not need an extra power supply for operation because it utilizes the waste energy generated from the exhaust gases. However, the heat emission by such engines is not negligible and affects the performance of a vehicle. Thus, the installation of heat exchangers in such vehicle has become a necessity for the better performance of the vehicle. There has been a growing demand for newer, greener, and cleaner technology that aims to replace the conventional fossil fuel with electric batteries, as a primary energy source. A liquid cooled plate heat exchanger is designed to improve the battery life of an electric vehicle, as the battery degrades due to the heat generated during the discharging and charging period.

The Automotive Heat Exchanger market report is prepared on the basis of a comprehensive study by the research team with in-depth knowledge and surveillance with the help of various sources. The new report on the Automotive Heat Exchanger market prepared is committed to fulfill the requirements of the clients by offering them vital insights into the market. The data is collected by a team of researchers and several industry experts.

The report further reveals the market scope and opportunities with a wide range of products in pipelines by properly defining the terms by providing ready-to-read information about market industry forces to the readers. The research report further maintains the momentum by the regional outlook and segmentation analysis. The research report consists of several facts and figures followed by key values of the global Automotive Heat Exchanger market in relation to its terms of sales and volume, growth rate, and revenue.

One of the important aspects covered in the research report is the competitive landscape. The report covers overall testaments such as market strategies of the key players, revenue generation, latest trends, Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s) and Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s).

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Research Report include

Mahle

Valeo

Denso

Hanon

Calsonic Kansei

SPX Corporation

Dana

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Hughes Anderson Heat Exchangers Inc.

Brask Inc.

Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd.

Manning and Lewis

Kelvion Holdings GmbH

Southern Heat Exchanger Corporation

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry Types:

By Design Type

Air-cooled

Plate & frame

Micro-channel

Shell & tube

Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Industry Applications:

Oil coolers

Intercoolers

Exhaust gas heat exchanger

Air conditioning system

Radiator

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Key factors driving the Automotive Heat Exchanger market

Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Automotive Heat Exchanger market

Detailed PEST analysis

Recent trends motivating the market based on geography

Strategies adopted by the key vendors

