Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Automotive Halogen Bulbs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive halogen bulbs market includes sales of automotive halogen bulbs that use a halogen gas inside the bulbs to increase light output and rated life.

The global automotive halogen bulbs market was worth $8.6 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% and reach $11.3 billion by 2023.

The automotive halogen bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by type into halogen short-arc lights, halogen long-arc lights, halogen flash lights. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by application into OEM`s and aftermarket. The automotive halogen bulbs market in this report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Automotive Halogen Bulbs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Manufacturers are increasingly offering dual-beam halogen bulbs to cater to the increasing demand from the automobile industry. These products consists of dual metal filaments that produce a high energy dual-beam pattern comprising of a high beam and a low beam. The beams generated are of high light emitting power. H4, H7 and H13 are some of the types of dual filament halogen bulbs. For instance, Phoenix Lamps, an India based lighting manufacturer, manufactures and supplies the dual filament halogen lamps namely H4 & HS1 lamps used in four wheelers and commercial vehicles to automotive companies such as Piaggio, Mahindra , BMW and Volkswagen.

Some of the major players involved in the Automotive Halogen Bulbs market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Osram Group, HELLA, Magneti Marelli, Toshiba, Eaton(Cooper), Panasonic, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Valeo.

