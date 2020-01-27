Automotive Glass Market Worth USD 22.4 Bn by 2024 – Exclusive Report by Forencis Research

The Global Automotive Glass Market is estimated to reach USD 22.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.05%. Increasing use of sunroof glass in luxury vehicles, rising in demand in size of windshield and side windows, and growing in technological advancement for enhanced safety are expected to drive the automotive glass Market. However, polycarbonate glazing used as an alternative act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of smart glass and growing in demand for retrofitting is identified as an opportunity for automotive glass Market.

Automotive glass is mainly used for providing undistorted and clear view of the road and the surrounding. It is a transparent screen that protects vehicle passengers from temperature changes, safety and for better aerodynamics. Some key players in automotive glass Companies de Saint Gobain SA, AGC Inc, Fuyao Glass, SMRPBV, Webasto Group, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. and Corning Incorporated among other.

Automotive Glass Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive glass market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into tempered glass, laminated glass, annealed glass and others. By vehicle type the automotive glass market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passengers’ vehicles. By technology the automotive glass market is segmented into passive glass and active smart glass. By application the market is segmented into windshield, sunroof, dimmable mirror and others.

Automotive Glass Market Report Scope

The report on the automotive glass market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Glass market include:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

AGC Inc

Fuyao Glass

SMRPBV

Webasto Group

Gentex Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Other Key Companies

Automotive Glass Market Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Glass Market, by Type

Tempered Glass

Laminated Glass

Annealed Glass

Others

Automotive Glass Market, by Vehicle Type

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passengers Vehicles

Automotive Glass Market by, Technology

Passive Glass

Photochromic

Thermochromics

Active Smart Glass

Electrochromic

Liquid Crystal

Suspended Particle Device

Automotive Glass Market by, Application

Windshield

Sunroof

Dimmable Mirror

Others

Automotive Glass Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the automotive glass market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the automotive glass market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the automotive glass market?

What are the evolving applications of automotive glass market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the automotive glass market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the automotive glass market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

