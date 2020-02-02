Automotive Glass Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Asahi Glass, Corning, Fuyao Glass, Gentex Corporation, Magna International

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automotive Glass Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automotive Glass market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automotive Glass market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automotive Glass players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automotive Glass industry situations. According to the research, the Automotive Glass market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automotive Glass market.

Global Automotive Glass Market was valued at USD 16.14 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.18 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Automotive Glass Market include:

Asahi Glass

Corning

Fuyao Glass

Gentex Corporation

Magna International

Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Samvardhana Motherson

Webasto