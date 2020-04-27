Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

Automotive fuel tank is a part of an engine system in which fuel is stored and released into the engine in required quantity depending upon the throttle response. Apart from storing fuel, fuel tank helps in fuel level detection, venting, and secured filling. Technological advancements have led to the advent of advanced fuel tanks that offer benefits such as corrosion resistance, self-sealing, and recyclability. These benefits are driving the growth of the automotive fuel tank market across the globe. Increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicle are also propelling the growth of the automotive fuel tank market. As per the information revealed by OICA, in 2017, approximately 973, 02,534 units of vehicles were manufactured globally. However, high fluctuations in the price of raw materials and increasing trend of adoption of electric and fuel cell vehicles which do not require fuel tanks are hindering the growth of the automotive fuel tank market. The prominent market players active in the automotive fuel tank market are investing heavily in their R&D activities to develop tanks that can withstand harsh climatic conditions and remain durable for long duration of time, which in turn is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to them.

Continental AG

Cooper Standard

YAMASHITA RUBBER CO. LTD.

BWI Group

HUTCHINSON

Sumitomo Riko Company

ZF Friedrichshafen

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd

VETUS

Dea Products Inc.

LORD Corporation

By Vehicle Type

HCV

LCV

Passenger vehicles

