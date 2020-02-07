Automotive Front End Module Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 to 2022

The detailed market study published by FMR unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Automotive Front End Module Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Automotive Front End Module Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Automotive Front End Module Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Automotive Front End Module across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Automotive Front End Module Market during the assessment period 2017 to 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive front end module market includes assessment on various key players. Major companies profiled in the report include Plastic Ominum, HBPO GmbH, MAHLE GmbH, Faurecia SA, and DENSO Corporation, to name a few.

Automotive front end module market participants are focusing on introducing innovative cost saving solutions. For instance, HBPO GmbH has introduced new automotive front end module that features innovations and cost saving along with lightweight, enhanced component integration, CO2 reduction and active aerodynamics inclusion. It is using strategic alliance strategy in a bid to expand in North America. Recently, HBPO GmbH initiated a joint venture with Plastic Ominum to add assembly plant in Michigan and aims to double the employment in the region in the coming four years. Plastic Ominum, another major player in the automotive front end module market, is focusing to strengthen its position as a global leader the front end module space. In March 2018, it signed an agreement with MAHLE GmbH to acquire its 33% shareholding in HBPO GmbH joint venture. Plastic Ominum can leverage this to reinforce and speed up the development in smart automotive front end module using HBPO GmbH’s technological expertise.

About the Report

The report on “Automotive Front End Module Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022”, provides actionable intelligence on various segments of the market. Analysis on use of automotive front end module in passenger cars, light weight commercial vehicles and HCVs is included in the report. Moreover, it also includes historical data assessment, current market scenario and future projections of automotive front end module market across key regions and countries for a five year timeline (2017-2022). The report also covers analysis on various materials used in manufacturing of automotive front end module.

Definition

Front end modules are built-in modules integrated with several functional components that are used in wireless front end circuits such as Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS and Bluetooth. Automotive front end modules also provide structural stability and function as crash structures during impact to reduce accident impact.

