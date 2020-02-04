Automotive Fleet Management Market Outlook 2025: Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“Automotive Fleet Management Market” report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Fleet Management industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Market Scope and Industry Chain Structure . This Automotive Fleet Management market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom International, Trimble Navigation, AT&T, Donlen Corporation, Geotab, Masternaut, Merchants Fleet Management, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Telematic, WorkWave ) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Automotive Fleet Management industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.The Automotive Fleet Management market report analyses the opportunities in the market, analysing the data on a historical basis (2014-2019), estimated data for 2020, and forecasted data till the year 2025. Market analysis includes data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT).

Key Issues Addressed Of Automotive Fleet Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations; the market forecast and growth areas for Automotive Fleet Management Market; Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities; Historical shipment and revenue; Analysis key applications; Main Players Automotive Fleet Management market share

Scope of Automotive Fleet Management Market: Fleet management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management. Fleet Management is a function which allows companies which rely on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing 100% compliance with government legislation and many more. These functions can be dealt with by either an in-house fleet-management department or an outsourced fleet-management provider.

With the dramatic changes on the horizon for fleet productivity tools and solutions, companies will continue to embrace the use of technology in automotive fleet management to improve business efficiency, reduce fleet cost and to drive employee productivity. Owing to technological advancements in automotive industry, today’s vehicles are integrated with technology to directly manage fuel purchases and capture telematics data to manage driver behavior and predictive maintenance scheduling. Further, the market is majorly accelerated by the growing ecommerce business and cab services across the globe which has significantly augmented the need for efficient fleet management solutions. The increasing size of automotive fleet for transportations and logistics are the major factor for the growth of automotive fleet management solutions across the globe.

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

☯ Operations Management

☯ Driver Management

☯ Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

☯ Safety & Compliance Management

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Automotive Fleet Management in each application, can be divided into:

☯ Passenger Vehicles

☯ Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automotive Fleet Management market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2025) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

