Automotive Financing Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Automotive Financing Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Automotive Financing market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Automotive Financing Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Financing Market

Bank of America, Ally Financial, Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific, HDFC Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of India, Bank of China, Capital One, Wells Fargo, Toyota Financial Services, BNP Paribas, Volkswagen Finance, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Standard Bank, Banco Bradesco Financiamentos.

The global Automotive Financing Market to grow with a CAGR of +5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview

The growing innovation in e-commerce is reshaping the car shopping and financing process into a quick and easy experience for customers. The growing number of innovative ways will make an auto finance ecosystem where digital companies will take hold of the sales and financing process and specialized players occupy the various parts of the value chain.

According to the survey & research conducted by J.D. Power, the New vehicle retail sales in January 2019, are expected to fall compared to 2018. Retail sales are projected to reach 864,300 units, a 2.4% decrease compared with January 2018. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for retail sales is expected to be 13.2 million units, down 451,100 from 2018.

Key Market Trends

Attractive Financing Schemes Driving the Passenger Car Sales

The interest rate of new cars is at one of their lowest points in the past three years. However, the average new-car loan now charges approximately 12% less interest than the average used-car loan. Earlier, financial institutions/ banks used to finance only 70-80% of the total vehicle price, however, nowadays, these institutions/banks offer 100% finance of the vehicle due to which people are showing more interest in buying a new car over the used car. The average interest rate for such buyers has risen nearly 39% since Q1 2016.

The demand for car finance is also growing, as the different banks/OEMs./credit union etc provides customers numerous option of financing at attractive interest rates. For instance –

Credit Unions financing rates are ~17%

Car Manufacturers/OEMs financing rates are ~13%

Regional banks financing rates are ~8%

Community and Small Banks financing rates are ~10%

Asia-Pacific – Leading the Auto Financing Market

The global automotive financing market is led by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The loan market for second-hand cars is expected to grow at a faster pace, on account of increased demand from Asia-Pacific. The premium car segment has been witnessing fast growth over the past few years with customers opting for luxury brands (owing to low loan interest rates, improved standard of living, and people perceive luxury cars as a status symbol), is expected to register strong sales.

In 2016, Americans applied for and racked up USD 564.6 billion in auto loans. By the end of 2017, that number had jumped to USD 568.6 billion. The auto loan industry has seen consistent gains with no signs of slowing over the past six years.

The Automotive Financing market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Financing Market on the basis of Types are:

OEMS, Banks, Financial Institutions, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Financing Market is Segmented into :

Loan, Lease, Others

Regions are covered by Automotive Financing Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

