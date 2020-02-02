Automotive Fastener Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Sundram Fasteners Limited, ITW, LISI Group, Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited, Bulten Ab

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automotive Fastener Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automotive Fastener market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automotive Fastener market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automotive Fastener players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automotive Fastener industry situations. According to the research, the Automotive Fastener market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automotive Fastener market.

Global Automotive Fastener Market was valued at USD 20.71 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.02 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.88% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Automotive Fastener Market include:

Sundram Fasteners Limited

ITW

LISI Group

Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited

Bulten Ab

Stanley Black & Decker

SFS Group AG

Kamax

Meidoh