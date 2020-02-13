Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market | Statistics Report And Growth By 2027

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Summary

The Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5 %, observes forencis research (FSR).

Automotive engine encapsulation used to insulates the engine from the external environment and to maintain heat in the engine after it is powered off. Engine encapsulation helps to slow down the motor cooling rate and provides high initial heat during the engine start which results in providing shorter warm-up time and reduces engine friction.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing CO2 Emission and Noise Pollution

Increasing environmental concern worldwide is generating demand for the low VOC emitting automotive vehicles. Thus, governments set strict emission standards, which puts pressure on vehicle manufacturers to need new ways to reduce emissions. Automotive engine encapsulation stores thermal energy of engine which contributes to lowering CO2 emission in vehicles. Moreover, it limits vehicle-generated noise by applying material which includes an acoustic function that ranges up to 5 dB.

Thus, increasing CO2 emission and noise pollution is expected to drive the automotive engine encapsulation market during the forecast period.

Increasing Need for Fuel Efficient of Vehicles

Internal combustion engines (ICE) contain engine oil that lubricates during operation. At low temperatures, engine oil becomes thicker which leads to an increase in unwanted engine friction and results in more fuel consumption as well as more heat generation. Automotive engine encapsulation converts the combustion energy into heat which is rejected from the exhaust and engine cooling, results in re-using of waste heat which leads to improving the internal combustion engine efficiency. Thus, growing concerns about the fuel-efficiency result in increasing demand for the automotive engine encapsulation.

Market Restraints:

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles have fewer engine components compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE). Moreover, electric motors have fewer pipes and ancillaries. Thus the increasing demand for electric vehicles globally is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent. For instance, as per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Key Segments

Based on Material: Glass Wool, Carbon Fiber, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, and Others

Based on Components: Engine-Mounted and Body-Mounted

Based on Fuel Type: Diesel and Gasoline

Based on Vehicle-Category: Economy Vehicles, Mid-Priced Vehicles, and Luxury Vehicles

Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Report Scope

The report on the automotive engine encapsulation Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

KEY Companies Covered

Autoneum (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Continental AG

Röchling

ElringKlinger AG

3M

Greiner AG

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

BASF SE

Hennecke GmbH

Others

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Material

Glass wool

Carbon Fiber

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Components

Engine-Mounted

Body-Mounted

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Vehicle-Category

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Priced Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of the global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key global players operating in the market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?

Report Audience

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Providers

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

End-Users of Varied Segments of Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

