Automotive End-Point Authentication Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2025

Market: Competitive Analysis

The global automotive end-point authentication market is fragmented with few medium and large companies. Entry into this market is not restricted as there is no monopoly of business and the market has huge scope and opportunity. However, setting up of manufacturing units for automotive end-point authentication require huge capital and resource, which is not feasible for most of the small and medium sized companies. Increasing private equity investments and merger and acquisitions of companies in the automotive sector has been of great influence to the automotive end-point authentication market.

Significant growth in the automotive sector coupled with economic reforms in major developing countries has been able to bolster the growth of this market. In addition, government regulations relating to vehicular safety is one of the major driving factors motivating the growth of this market across the globe. Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are key markets for the future and are expected to provide huge opportunities to the global automotive end-point authentication manufacturers because of the increasing application of end-point authentication system in vehicles of the aforementioned regions.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive end-point authentication market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., VOXX International Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Valeo S.A., and Sonavation, Inc.

The global automotive end-point authentication market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Authentication Type

Smart Phone Application

Wearables

Biometric Vehicle Access

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Vehicle Type

Conventional Vehicles

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Connectivity Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular Network

Global Automotive End-Point Authentication Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive End-Point Authentication product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive End-Point Authentication , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive End-Point Authentication in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Automotive End-Point Authentication competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive End-Point Authentication breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Automotive End-Point Authentication market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive End-Point Authentication sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.