Automotive Ecu  Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

About Automotive Ecu Market
Automotive ECU market has been estimated to garner a revenue of $33.66 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $55.97 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2024.power steering systems generated the highest revenue in the automotive ecu market. Automotive Electronic Control Unit, also called as AECU, is an embedded system that controls one or more of the electrical system or subsystems in a transport vehicle. AECU is responsible for monitoring all aspects of engine operation, making adjustments based on driver input, and more. It reads the amount of airflow entering the engine to adjust the throttle and it controls the Check Engine Lights. It also manages ignition timing, idle speed, variable valve timing and electronic valve control. One of the most demanding electronic parts of an automobile is the engine control unit. Modern electric cars rely on power electronics for the main propulsion motor control, as well as managing the battery system. Future autonomous cars will rely on powerful computer systems, an array of sensors, networking, and satellite navigation, all of which will require electronics. Stringent automotive guidelines proposed by the governments in various countries, particularly in Europe and North America have led to a considerable growth in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit market. Enhancement in the features of electronic components and technologies of the emerging electrical vehicle industry, in order to augment the passenger comfort level, will act as a driver to the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Ecu Market Research Report include
Continental AG
Denso Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Delphi
Automotive PLC
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Lear Corporation
Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
Magneti Marelli Spa
Pektron Group Limited
Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Ecu Market:
- Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.
Market Segmentation
Automotive Ecu Industry Types:
By Technology
Transmission control system
Engine management system
Anti-lock braking system
Climate control system
Power steering system
Airbag restraint system
Body controls system
Automotive Ecu Industry Applications:
Utility Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Commercial vehicles
