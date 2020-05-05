Automotive E-Tailing Market Study Period, Including Historic and Forecast Years

Automotive E-Tailing Market Estimated to Gain over $59,485.0 million Incremental Opportunity between 2017 and 2023

As per the research, the global automotive E-Tailing market high is likely to grow from $26,064.0 million in 2016 to $59,485.0 million by 2023. The rapidly growing automotive industry especially in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America is generating significant demand for automotive E-Tailing.

The automotive E-Tailing market offers a wide range of automotive components including infotainment systems, interior accessories, engine parts, tires-wheel, and electrical components. The E-Tailing market offers easy and hassle-free transactions as it includes various global and established players such as Alibaba, Amazon, AutoZone and eBay that is supporting positive growth in the market.

Asia-Pacific stands as the largest region for global automotive E-Tailing market

In 2016, Asia-Pacific dominated the global automotive E-Tailing market with over 44% share. The Asia-Pacific E-Tailing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% supported by the largest market in China followed by India and Japan in during the forecast period. Such growth is likely to be driven by increase in GDP and rapid economic growth in developing countries such as India and China. Additionally, growing number of new players and startups are entering in the Asia-Pacific market and selling their products in Tier-I cities. The trend for online shopping has increased in recent years and the new and the established players are leveraging the positive growth in the automotive E-Tailing market. Moreover, the government is supporting the startups and providing them financial assistance and easy funding policies. Additionally, the European market for automotive E-Tailing is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing number of internet users and increasing number of component suppliers in in developed countries such as Germany and the U.K. Moreover, the North American E-Tailing market is dominated by the U.S., which is growing at the highest CAGR due to wide number of stores offering product and services online.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand of passenger and commercial vehicles globally. Growing countries such as China and India have showcased the rapid vehicle production, which has increased rapidly over the past five years and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. In 2016, growth in sales of passenger vehicles in India was the fastest among the eight largest auto markets worldwide. In 2016, the outlook In the North America including the U.S. and Canada remained promising and achieved considerable growth in sales and without any overriding concern of a slow down on the horizon in either markets. Rest of the world including Iran, Australia and the Middle-east countries have showcased global traction in the recent time and is expected to remain at a forefront of market due to which many OEMs continue to explore local manufacturing options in these countries which will drive the global automotive E-Tailing market.

Some of the key players in the global automotive E-Tailing market include Advance Auto Parts, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Delticom AG, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Flipkart and eBay.