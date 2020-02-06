Automotive Differential Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Top Key Players, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2019 Trends and Forecasts 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Differential Market with detailed market segmentation by differential type, drive type, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive differential market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive differential market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive differential companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Dana Limited, Drexler Automotive GmbH, Eaton Corporation, GKN plc, JTEKT Corporation, Neapco Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The strong demand for premium cars and SUVs across the world is the major factor that is driving the growth of the automotive differential market. The differential is an essential component for each and every vehicle. However, locking differential or limited-slip differential is costly and is only available in higher-end cars.

The automotive differential is an essential component of an automobile which is used for transferring the required amount of torque to the wheels at different time intervals according to specific requirements. The main functionality of a differential is to help a vehicle turn by limiting the rpm of each wheels. Pinion bearings, side bearings, spider & side gears, and differential drive gears are some of the components integrated into the differential assemblies. Differential supports the wheels to rotate at different rpm via speed reduction at pinion gear assembly and thereby helps in providing better traction.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive differential market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automotive differential market for each region.

