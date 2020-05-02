Automotive Dealer Management Systems Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2024 | Cox Automotive, Yonyou, CDK Global, RouteOne, Dominion Enterprises, Reynolds and Reynolds

Global Automotive Dealer Management Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Automotive Dealer Management System is a bundled management information system created specifically for automotive industry car dealerships or large equipment manufacturers, such as Caterpillar Inc dealerships.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cox Automotive, Yonyou, CDK Global, RouteOne, Dominion Enterprises, Reynolds and Reynolds, Wipro, DealerSocket, Epicor, Internet Brands, MAM Software, ELEAD1ONE, WHI Solutions, ARI Network Services, Infomedia, TitleTec

This study considers the Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Sales

Finance

Inventory Management

Dealer Tracking

Customer Relationship Management

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) by Players

4 Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cox Automotive

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Product Offered

11.1.3 Cox Automotive Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cox Automotive News

11.2 Yonyou

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Yonyou Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Yonyou News

11.3 CDK Global

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Product Offered

11.3.3 CDK Global Automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CDK Global News

11.4 RouteOne

