Automotive Damper Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BILSTEIN, Gabriel Ride Control Products Hitachi, KONI, KYB Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Global Automotive Damper Market was valued at USD 14.37 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 16.63 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.85% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Automotive Damper Market include:

BILSTEIN

Gabriel Ride Control Products Hitachi

KONI

KYB Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

The Mando Corporation

Showa Corporation

Tenneco