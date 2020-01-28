Automotive Communication Technology Market Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis : 2024

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Summary

The Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 17.8 %, Observe by Forencis Research (FSR). Growing demand for automotive electronics and supportive government regulations for reduction in automotive emission and improvement in vehicle safety is expected to drive the automotive communication technology market during the forecast period. However, high installation cost and limited reliability of electronics architecture are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for luxury vehicles and development of the autonomous vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for automotive communication technology system market.

Automotive communication technology are computer networks in which vehicles transmit and receive information with each other regarding traffic or safety warnings. In this technology, digital devices and systems communicate via an electrical or optical signal applying a well – defined protocol which then set up a communication bus. Some key players in automotive communication technology are Robert Bosch GmbH, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom, and NXP Semiconductors among others.

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive communication technology market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.

1) On the basis of bus module, the automotive communication technology market is segmented into controller area network (CAN), local interconnect network (LIN), Flex Ray, media oriented systems transport (MOST), Ethernet and on-board diagnostics system.

2) Based on usage, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into powertrain, body & comfort electronics, infotainment & communication and safety & ADAS.

3) Based on vehicle-category, the automotive communication technology market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.

4) The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Communication Technology Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Bus Module

Controller Area Network (CAN)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Flex Ray

Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Ethernet

On-Board Diagnostics System

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Usage

Powertrain

Engine Management

Transmission Control

Power Management

Body & Comfort Electronics

Thermal Management

Chassis Control

Parking Assistant

Seat Control

Others

Infotainment & Communication

Telematics Solutions

Wireless Connectivity

Car-To-Car Communication

Others

Safety & ADAS

Predictive Safety Systems

Driver Assistance Systems

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Electric Power Steering

Others

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Vehicle-Category

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Priced Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

