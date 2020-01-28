Automotive Collision Repair Market: 2020-2024 Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand by Regions, Future Trends, Segmentation and Forecast Research

The worldwide market for Automotive Collision Repair is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 43000 million US$ in 2024, from 37200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

The Automotive Collision Repair Industry studies accompanying consumables such as auto components and other spares are widely used in the automotive collision repair market. This report mainly covers the automotive coatings & paints, automotive parts and other consumables product used for automotive collision repairing.

On the basis of type, auto spare parts is the largest segment with around 70% production share of the total market in 2016 Meanwhile, coating and paints is also account for about 24% market share in terms of revenue.

On the basis of geography, the global automotive collision repair products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2015, Europe is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for automotive collision repair products and held 31% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 24%. The demand for automotive collision repair products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

Global Automotive Collision Repair Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 18 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Automotive Collision Repair in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Collision Repair Industry Segment by Manufacturers Valeo, Magna, Denso, PPG Industries, Hyundai Mobis, Axalta, Bosch, Aisin Seiki, BASF, 3M, Faurecia, Nippon Paint, Akzonobel, Plastic Omnium, ZF, DuPont, HBPO and Kansai

Market Segment by Type covers:

Automotive Coatings & Paints

Automotive Parts

Other Products

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Light-duty Vehicles

Heavy-duty Vehicles

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Automotive Collision Repair Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automotive Collision Repair Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Collision Repair, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Collision Repair, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Collision Repair, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automotive Collision Repair market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automotive Collision Repair sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.