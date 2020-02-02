Automotive Coatings Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Jotun Paints, Axalta Coating System, BASF SE, The Valspar Corporation, Akzonobel NV

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automotive Coatings Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automotive Coatings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automotive Coatings market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automotive Coatings players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automotive Coatings industry situations. According to the research, the Automotive Coatings market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automotive Coatings market.

Global Automotive Coatings market was valued at USD 11.69 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Automotive Coatings Market include:

Jotun Paints

Axalta Coating System

BASF SE

The Valspar Corporation

Akzonobel NV

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint Co.

The Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries