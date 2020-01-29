Automotive Chassis Market Value to Expand $66.7 Billion by 2025 | Global Key Manufacturers – Continental, ZF, Magna, Schaeffler, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis

The Global Automotive Chassis Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Automotive Chassis Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Automotive Chassis Market 2020-2025.

Overview of Global Automotive Chassis Market:

The Global Automotive Chassis Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Automotive Chassis market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.53% from USD 42000 Million in 2014 to (2017 Market size XXXX) Million $ in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Automotive Chassis market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Automotive Chassis will reach USD 66700 Million.

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Automotive Chassis Market are growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicle, surge in innovations and technological advancements, and rise in automobile production. Furthermore, increasing electric vehicle production and development of ultra-light chassis systems which makes way for new companies to enter the market without much R&D investment, is expected to provide opportunities for the market growth.

The Global Automotive Chassis Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Automotive Chassis Market is sub-segmented into and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Automotive Chassis Market is classified into and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Automotive Chassis Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Automotive Chassis Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Global Industry News:

Continental and 3M Partner to Develop Intelligent Infrastructure Technology for Safer Roadways – Technology company Continental announced today it has entered into a collaborative evaluation partnership with 3M to assess the infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) interface between infrastructure-related objects and technologies (including pavement markings, conspicuity film, signs and other landmarks on or near the roadway environment), and vehicle-related technologies.

Today’s current infrastructure is lacking some aspects of consistency, uniformity, performance specifications, and maintenance standards that are important for the industry to optimize the perception and localization capabilities of automated vehicles. While it is clear that infrastructure optimized solutions are not possible in the short term, the long-term goal of the cooperation partners is to find a more balanced solution.

Continental has a long history in automotive safety systems. This extensive know-how, combined with 3M’s innovative expertise and leadership in roadway technologies, enables the two companies to collaborate on improving the current transportation infrastructure and work toward the goal of a more balanced and intelligent infrastructure optimized future solution. The short-term goal is to help increase road safety while continuing to work toward automated driving solutions.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Continental, ZF, Magna, Schaeffler, Aisin Seiki, Cie Automotive, Tower International, Hyundai Mobis, F-Tech, Klt-Auto, Al-Ko, Benteler and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Automotive Chassis in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, important application areas of Automotive Chassis are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Automotive Chassis Market. The market study on Global Automotive Chassis Market 2020 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Automotive Chassis Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

