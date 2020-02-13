Automotive Camera Market | Statistics Report And Growth By 2025

The Automotive camera is the camera installed in the vehicle for offering assistance to the driver for parking and other possible functions. It is used to increase the safety of the vehicle along with the passengers by offering a deeper insight regarding the vehicles present in nearest proximity, alerts to prevent the possible collision, and continuously records the vehicle’s position through various angles. These are installed within the vehicle or on the exterior surface of the vehicle to provide a real-time alert regarding the distance from the front, rear and side vehicles along with monitoring activity of the driver. These are widely installed in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Some Key Players in Automotive Camera Market are: RICOH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, Valeo, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International Inc, Gentex Corporation, Ficosa International S.A, DENSO CORPORATION and Other Key Companies.

Automotive Camera Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus Towards Safety and Security

Vehicle safety is a crucial aspect while driving an automotive vehicle. Higher safety of the vehicle limits the occurrence of the road collision, which can be fatal for the driver and passengers onboard. Increasing focus to boost vehicle safety owing to the rise in road collision across the globe leading to death or serious injuries has escalated the higher need for the safety system, which is fueling the growth of the automotive camera market. As per the Global Status Report On Road Safety 2018, the rise in fatal road accidents reaching it to 1.35 million people globally in 2016.

Supportive Legislation by Regulatory Authorities

Automotive Camera market is projected to witness growth at a remarkable pace, owing to favorable legislation imposed by the governments of various countries. The governments of emerging as well as emerged nations have posed mandates on the installation of the rear-view camera in the new automotive vehicles are pushing the market demand. For instance, in 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the United States proposed the mandate of installing the rear-view visibility systems with cameras in the automotive vehicle by 2018. Also, Transport Canada imposed compulsion regarding the installation of rear-view camera systems in the new cars by 2018.This favorable support by regulatory authorities is projected to upsurge the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High Cost Associated with the Surround View System

The automotive camera market is projected to grow in the years to follow, however, the growth of this market is anticipated to hinder owing to high cost. The cost of the automotive camera escalates with the development of an advanced camera system, which hampers the product demand. Rising demand for more safety systems, results into increase in the number of cameras, with msore advanced system to control the overall functioning, escalates the overall product cost. Thus, higher cost of the surrounding view system hampers the market growth.

Automotive Camera Market: Key Segments

On the basis of Type : Interior Camera and Exterior Camera

On the basis of Technology : Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, and Thermal Camera

On the basis of Application : Advanced Driving Support System and Parking System

On the basis of Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle

On the basis of Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket

On the basis of:Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Automotive Camera Market: Report Scope

The report on the automotive camera market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

AUTOMOTIVE CAMERA MARKET: REPORT SEGMENTATION

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Camera Market, by Type

Interior Camera

Exterior Camera

Single View System

Rear Camera

Front Camera

Side Camera

Surround View System

2D Surround View Camera System

3D Surround View Camera System

Automotive Camera Market, by Technology

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Automotive Camera Market, by Application

Advanced Driving Support System

Night Vision Enhancement

Obstacle and Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pedestrian Alert

Driver Monitoring

Parking System

Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle

Heavy-Duty Vehicle

Automotive Camera Market, by Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Camera Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

