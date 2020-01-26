Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Automotive Bushing Technologies Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Automotive Bushing Technologies Market.
Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle.
Typically, bushings are applied inside a car wherever there are metal joints and mounts are needed. Alternator bushings, control arm bushings, shock absorber mountings, sway bar links, transmission shifters, motor mounts and sub-frame mounts are some of the most commonly used bushings in passenger cars.
List of key players profiled in the report:
BOGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental, Cooper-Standard, Federal-Mogul, Hyundai, Nolathane, Paulstra SNC, SumiRiko AVS, Tenneco, Vibracoustic GmbH
By Type
Damper Bushings, Bumstops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, PT Mounts, Others ,
By Suspension Type
Mcpherson, Double Wishbone, Multilink, Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (Ctba) ,
By Application
Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles ,
The report analyses the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Automotive Bushing Technologies Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Automotive Bushing Technologies market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Automotive Bushing Technologies market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
