Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Report by Data Segmented by Industry, Products, Services, Price, Sales, Future Trends and Forecast 2027

Pune City, January 2020 – Thermal management involves regulating heat flows in the vehicle. All the components in the vehicle need to be operated in their respective optimal temperature range in order to generate pleasant temperatures for passengers inside the vehicle. The battery thermal management systems play a major role in controlling the thermal behaviour of the battery cells. The life and performance of the battery systems are affected by the surrounding temperature. Thus, the battery thermal management systems maintain the battery temperature at which the battery output is optimum.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Gentherm Incorporated, Hanon Systems, LG Chem Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD., Valeo

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market are rising number of an auto collision, increased safety awareness and the technological advancements for ensuring the safety of the passengers and vehicle. However, the high cost of maintenance and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Battery Thermal Management Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System in the global market.

