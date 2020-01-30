Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market New Research Report – Forencis Research

The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Managementfrom emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.
Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery.
- On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and
- On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles.
- On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle.
- On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type
- Solid-State Battery
- Conventional Battery
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology
- Air Cooling and Heating System
- Liquid Cooling and Heating System
- Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System
- Phase Change Material (PCM) System
- Thermo-Electric System
- Others
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
