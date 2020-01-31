Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

As the name suggests, this market is mainly being driven by a burgeoning automotive industry. In order to solve the issue of constant wear and tear experienced by tires, many companies are focusing on facilitating extensive research and development in this field to improve frictional resistance property of the tire products. Such R&D-based activities are notably driving the global digital automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market, thus making it gain handsome growth.

However, high cost of development of tires with ATIS features is transferred to the customers in the form of large expenses, consequently hampering the market’s growth. Shortage of trained labor needed to manufacture desired tire products in few emerging economies is also substantially restraining the global digital automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market. Nevertheless, implementation of attractive trends such as powerful MEMS sensors and SMI technology for better accuracy is expected to dilute the restraints up to a certain extent.

Global Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market: Geographical Outlook

This market is mainly spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America holds a leading position in terms of maximum revenue gained compared to other regions. This is mainly due to an exceptionally strong automobile industry present in this region, as well as a high acceptance rate from the companies to use a variety of automatic tire inflation systems in their manufacturing processes.

However, many players are looking forward to establish themselves properly in Asia Pacific too, owing to the presence of an emerging automobile sector from a technological perspective. Hence, Asia Pacific is projected to depict rapid development in the global digital automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market during the forthcoming years. Europe is also expected to depict extensive growth owing to a rise in heavy duty truck sales and partnerships taking place between key players established in this region.

Global Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market: Competitive Landscape

This market exhibits a highly fragmented vendor landscape to exist mainly due to the presence of numerous players. Most service providers have achieved the title of certified suppliers of tire products characterized by ATIS systems to automobile manufacturers, thus forming a strong consumer base. With widespread technological advancements, the competitive scenario is expected to intensify, as more players make their foray in the global automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market.

Aperia Technologies, Bridgestone, Continental, Good Year, VIGIA, Meritor, CODA Development, MICHELIN, HENDRICKSON, Pirelli, STEMCO, and Hankook Tire, are a few key players operating in the global automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market. A key trend in this market involves the entry of several startups, which are mainly banking on the sale of low-priced devices that are available with ease. Most startups are being backed by extensive funding from other companies. Many companies are implementing prime strategies in the form of product differentiation, cost regulations, and extensive investments in research and development to maintain their standing in the market.

