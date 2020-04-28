Automotive Augmented Reality Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Automotive Augmented Reality Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Automotive Augmented Reality market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Automotive Augmented Reality Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market

Continental AG, Denso Corporation, DigiLens Inc., Garmin Limited, General Motors, Harman International Industries Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, LG Business Solutions, MicroVision, Inc., Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen AG, WayRay SA, Yazaki Corporation.

The Global Automotive Augmented Reality market size will reach 6730 million US$ by 2025, from 1840 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

AR in vehicles is an advanced version of the existing HUD systems. It ensures that the pertinent information is situationally and sometimes interactively displayed in front of the driver. The information is displayed in a slightly distant field of vision as convenient either on the windshield or another transparent screen placed nearby.

About the Automotive Augmented Reality Market

Need for AR: Deficits of existing HUDs

HUDs have been around since the late 1980s, when General Motors (GM) used it in their Oldsmobile. However, the principal reason for having HUDs, which is to reduce the need of the driver to look away from the road, never changed.

Semi-autonomous is the fastest-growing segment of the augmented reality automotive market, by level of autonomous driving

With the increase in demand for semi-autonomous functions, the penetration of semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to rise in the coming years. The demand for semi-autonomous vehicles is driven by the need for a more comfortable and safe driving experience that will provide enhanced safety, even in potentially dangerous driving circumstances. In addition, technologically driven companies and OEMs are collaborating to make semi-autonomous vehicles a safe mode of transportation, thereby engaging consumer curiosity. Semi-autonomous driving capabilities, which use adaptive cruise control and advanced sensor technologies, can help the vehicle to provide in-depth information to the driver on vehicle data and external environment. The semi-autonomous functions will not only alert the driver of potential dangers but will also have advanced control capabilities, reducing the stress of driving for the driver. Since the AR HUD will make this information available in the driver’s field of view, it will enhance the safety of the vehicle and the

Breakdown of Primaries:

The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from equipment suppliers to Tier-1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier-1-45%, Tier-2-32%, and OEM-23%

By Designation: C level-35%, D level-25%, Others-40%

By Region: North America-35%, Europe-35%, Asia-Oceania-25%, RoW-5%

The Automotive Augmented Reality market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Augmented Reality Market on the basis of Types are:

AR HUD Navigation, AR HUD ACC, AR HUD LDW, Advanced AR HUD

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market is Segmented into :

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Regions are covered by Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Automotive Augmented Reality Market

-Changing Automotive Augmented Reality market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Automotive Augmented Reality market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Automotive Augmented Reality Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

