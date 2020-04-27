Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market.

About Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market

Artificial intelligence is projected to be a key influencing factor for the growth of automotive sector in the upcoming years. Emergence of AI within several industry verticals and evolving concept of self-driving cars are anticipated to create the need of automotive artificial intelligent systems in automotive industry. The market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate in the near future. Adoption of intelligent transportation system (ITS) is also a major impacting factor for the market and expected to boost the market for automotive artificial intelligence in near future. Supportive government initiatives supporting the growth of intelligent transportation system would also help the market to grow further. For instance, EU Directive on ITS, passed on July 7, 2010, to manage road traffic efficiently, plays a chief role in encouraging the growth of automotive AI market. Moreover, in 2015, the install rate of AI based systems in new vehicles was just 8%; this number is expected to soar to 109% in 2025. Stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety and evolving trend of autonomous vehicles, are the major factors driving the growth of automotive AI market.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report include

Alphabet Inc.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Harman International Industries Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc.

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Industry Types:

By Technology

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Industry Applications:

Human–Machine Interface

Semi-Autonomous Driving

Autonomous Vehicle

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Key factors driving the Automotive Artificial Intelligence market

Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Automotive Artificial Intelligence market

Detailed PEST analysis

Recent trends motivating the market based on geography

Strategies adopted by the key vendors

