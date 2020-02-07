Automotive Aluminum Market Research Report by Key Players Analysis 2016 – 2024

“

Automotive Aluminum market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Automotive Aluminum market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Automotive Aluminum market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Automotive Aluminum market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Automotive Aluminum vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Automotive Aluminum market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Automotive Aluminum market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

competitive landscape, and detailed business profiles of some of the key vendors in the market. An overview of the macro- and micro-economic factors crucial for established market players as well as new entrants to excel in the market is also included in the report.

Global Automotive Aluminum Market: Segmentation

Aluminum used in automobiles can be segmented on the basis of its use as aluminum extrusion, aluminum casting, aluminum sheets, and flat rolled products. Aluminum casting products contribute over half of the overall aluminum used in automobiles. Cast aluminum transmission housing and pistons are one of the most commonly found aluminum structures in automobiles across the globe. Aluminum sheet is presently used in two classes of automotive applications, namely auto body frame and closure panels. Extruded aluminum finds extensive usage across a vast number of applications such as the production of sun roof channels and roof rails.

Global Automotive Aluminum Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the key factors driving the overall growth of the global automotive aluminum market is the vast rise in the production and sales of a variety of automobiles across the globe. Especially across developing economies in Asia Pacific, the vast rise in use of passenger vehicles has led to a significant rise in demand for aluminum to be used in automobiles. With China outpacing the U.S. to take the top-spot in the global passenger vehicles market, Asia Pacific and its vast appetite for passenger vehicles is expected to remain one of the chief drivers of the global automotive alumina market over the report’s forecast period.

Stringent government regulations advocating the increased use of lightweight and environmentally harmless materials in the production of vehicles are also leading to the increased use of aluminum in automobiles. 90% of aluminum used in vehicles can be recycled. Moreover, aluminum has a lighter mass than steel, making vehicles made with aluminum much lighter in weight as compared to the ones that use steel.

As a result, aluminum offers automakers the chance to manufacture energy-efficient and environment friendly vehicles, which are also high in performance and corrosion resistant at the same time. However, the market’s growth is expected to be restrained to a certain extent owing to the easy availability of alternative lightweight materials such as magnesium and reinforced plastic.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global automotive aluminum market are Novelis, Alcan, Rio Tinto, Aluminum Precision Products, Grupo Metalur, Kaiser Aluminum, Superior Aluminum Alloys Inc., Sapa Group, and Alcoa.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Automotive Aluminum ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Automotive Aluminum market? What issues will vendors running the Automotive Aluminum market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

“

