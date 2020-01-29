Automotive Advanced Assisted Driving Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Automotive advanced assisted driving is an advance driver assistance system that assists the driver of the vehicle while driving. Automotive advanced assisted driving provides dynamic features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, pedestrian detection system, driver drowsiness monitoring system, night vision system, road sign recognition, adaptive front light system, tire pressure monitoring, and automatic emergency braking system. It improves vehicle efficiency and performance helps reduce the complexity while driving the vehicle. Automotive advanced assisted driving enhances the driving comfort and safety, while reducing the number of road fatalities.

Automotive Advanced Assisted Driving Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2019, at CES, in Las Vegas, NVIDIA Corporation announced the unveiling of “DRIVE AutoPilot”, which according to the company is the world’s first commercially present Level 2+ advance automated driving system. Its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies are likely to supervise self-driving or fully autonomous vehicles, which are expected to go into production from 2020.

In 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. introduced its new “FLIR Thermal Imaging Regional Dataset” machine learning program for autonomous vehicle (AV) and development of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Furthermore, the company also introduced its new autonomous developer kit, an economical, weatherproof thermal camera developed to test AV and ADAS.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Established in 1995, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is presently based in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The company is a leading provider of driverline, chassis technology, and active and passive technology. The company operates in 40 countries and 19 development location at approximately 230 locations across the globe. It invests around 6% of its sales in R&D, ensuring a strong focus on the the design and development of innovative technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Founded in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. It is a leading company that provides innovative solutions for connected mobility, smart cities, smart homes, and connected manufacturing. The company has over 60 regional subsidiaries and companies located in 60 countries, with sales service partners in 150 countries worldwide.