Automotive Acoustic Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Acoustic materials minimize the intensity of the mechanical waves including vibration, sound, ultrasound, and infrasound in various mediums such as gas, liquid, and solid. These materials along with providing effective acoustics, enhance the driving comfort, thermal insulation, and vehicle safety. In automobiles, the powertrain, bonnet liners, engine cover, and engine encapsulation are made up of acoustic materials in order to absorb the engine bay noise. Passenger cars need more acoustic materials for enhanced comfort and increased noise cancellation, thus a surge in the number of passenger cars is expected to drive the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market. According to the data revealed by OICA, in 2017, passenger cars accounted for nearly 76% of the total vehicle production. The surging adoption of highly powerful cars, in which engine creates more noise and vibration, is further expected to hike the demand of such materials in the automotive industry. Fluctuating prices of acoustic materials, and the growing trend of electric vehicles, in which the vehicles are powered by the use of batteries, are posing a threat to the growth of the market. On the other hand, growth of the luxury cars and sports car segment which incorporates large capacity engines is expected to render profitable opportunities to the automotive acoustic materials market players as they require advanced acoustic materials to minimize the vibrations.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Research Report include

DOW Chemical

BASF

Covestro

3M

Henkel

Huntsman

Toray Industries

DuPont

Sika

Lyondellbasell

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Automotive Acoustic Materials Industry Types:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Acoustic Materials Industry Applications:

Exterior

Interior

Under Hood and Engine Bay

Trunk Panel

