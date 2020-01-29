Automation Testing Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market2018 – 2028

Indepth Study of this Automation Testing Market

TMRR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Automation Testing . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Automation Testing market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Drivers and Restraints

The radical manner in which smartphones and other interconnected devices have gone ubiquitous is the primary driver of the market for automation testing. Organizations are inclining towards intelligent automated methods and are depending on smart analytics to take critical decisions and counter business challenges better. The adoption of DevOps methodologies and agile software has mounted in the recent past as organizations aspire for complete application lifecycle and a framework that is commercially viable. Increasing return on investment (RoI) has been noticed and the market for automation testing is feeding off it.

On the other hand, the concerns pertaining to data security and privacy, strong lack of skilled and experienced professionals to work with advanced tools, and the need for selection and management of testing tools are some of the factors obstructing the automation testing market from attaining a higher growth rate.

Global Automation Testing Market: Niche Opportunities

Advancement in technologies has paved way to smart test platforms that can observe and adapt on their own, and support multiple operating systems including Mac, Windows, and Linux as well as different browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Headless browsers. Scripts are now being written in different programming languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, and Perl, and testers are welcoming the flexibility to write complex scripts.

Based on testing type, the market for automation testing can be segmented into non-functional testing and functional testing. Testing type bifurcation of the market can be done into API testing, usability testing, compliance testing, compatibility testing, and security testing. Services categorization of the market can be into support and maintenance, planning and development, advisory and consulting, documentation and training, and others such as framework services, RoI analysis services, and assessment services.

Global Automation Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Although there are a number of players venturing in this market, considerable chunk of shares remain consolidated within a handful of International players such as Capgemini, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Tricentis, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, Cigniti Technologies, Parasoft, Ranorex, and TestPlant. These companies are focused on partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to hold onto their position of strength.

