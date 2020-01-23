Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are:Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value.Fare gates, which form a barrier between the “”unpaid”” area of the station and the “”paid”” area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented.Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket.A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.
Leading Players In The Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market
Cubic
Thales
Omron
Samsung SDS
The Nippon Signal
ST Electronics
Gunnebo
Scheidt & Bachmann
Indra Company
Shanghai Potevio Company Limited
NXP Semiconductors
United
Huaming
Advance Cards Systems
Huahong Jitong
GaoXin Modern
LECIP Group
GRG Banking
Easyway
KML Engineering Limited
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Ticket Vending Machine
Ticket Office Machine
Fare Gates
IC Cards
The Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
• North America
(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe
(Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific
(China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)
• The Middle East and Africa
(UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)
• South America
(Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market?
- What are the Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Table of Contents:
- Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Forecast
