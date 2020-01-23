Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025



Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are:Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value.Fare gates, which form a barrier between the “”unpaid”” area of the station and the “”paid”” area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented.Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket.A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.

Leading Players In The Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market

Cubic

Thales

Omron

Samsung SDS

The Nippon Signal

ST Electronics

Gunnebo

Scheidt & Bachmann

Indra Company

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

NXP Semiconductors

United

Huaming

Advance Cards Systems

Huahong Jitong

GaoXin Modern

LECIP Group

GRG Banking

Easyway

KML Engineering Limited



Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Office Machine

Fare Gates

IC Cards

The Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report. Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America

(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific

(China, Japan, ASEAN, India, and Korea)

• The Middle East and Africa

(UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

• South America

(Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina)

Table of Contents:

Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Competition by Manufacturers

Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Automatic Fare Collection (Afc) System Market Forecast

