Automatic Content Recognition Market Analysis by Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global and Regional Forecast

Report Title: Global Automatic Content Recognition Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction , Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technique used by an application to identify a content element within a close distance. These techniques are most commonly used in televisions, smartphones, and tablets nowadays. By making use of watermark technology or fingerprinting technology, ACR helps in dynamic and seamless interlinking of applications, content, devices and viewers. ACR is poised to power the majority of these next generation interactive applications., ACR is an emerging technology that is widely used to capture and identify digital content, across devices connected to internet. The automatic content recognition technology generally works on certain algorithms that identify and capture the content. This content is often in the form of an image, video clip or an audio note. The major technologies being used to identify the content include fingerprinting, watermarking, and speech recognition. Many companies provide these technologies integrated within a mobile application. Advertising, media & entertainment, and consumer electronics are the leading end-users of the automatic content recognition technology. The applications of automatic content recognition include content enhancement, content identification, real-time audience measurement, and broadcast monitoring., The global automatic content recognition market is expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively. There have been developments in the media and advertising industry, considering the recognition of content and personalizing the output. Shazam, allows the users to identify any music played in the background and display matching results. Another great example of content recognition is Google Images, wherein the user can upload any image and get search results based on the content recorded in the image., The global automatic content recognition market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-user application, and region. Of all the technologies, speech recognition held the largest market share of 42.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 452.1 million, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user application, advertising, media and entertainment held the largest market share of 24.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 261 million, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.3%., The major companies offering software, and services in automatic content recognition market, across the globe include Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment. These companies had adopted organic and inorganic market growth strategies, such as new product development, product enhancement, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to enhance their customer base and the number of content recognition products

Key Players:

The key players in the global automatic content recognition market are Arcsoft Inc, Digimarc Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARC Cloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Clarifai Inc, Enswers Inc, Beatgrid Media B.V, and Shazam Entertainment

Target Audience

Automatic Content Recognition manufacturers

Automatic Content Recognition Suppliers

Automatic Content Recognition companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Automatic Content Recognition

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Automatic Content Recognition Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Automatic Content Recognition market, by Type

6 global Automatic Content Recognition market, By Application

7 global Automatic Content Recognition market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Automatic Content Recognition market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

