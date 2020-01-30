Automatic Checkweigher Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Minebea Intec GmbH,Anritsu Corporation,Cardinal,Espera-Werke,Hardy Process Solutions, Inc.

The Automatic Checkweigher Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Automatic Checkweigher Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automatic Checkweigher Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

The global automatic checkweigher market accounted to US$ 235.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 342.4 Mn by 2027.



Minebea Intec GmbH Anritsu Corporation Cardinal Espera-Werke Hardy Process Solutions, Inc. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Thermo Fisher Wipotec-Ocs GmbH Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. Zongshan Easyweigh Equipment Co., Ltd.

Geographically, the automatic checkweigher market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the automatic checkweigher market in 2018 with a significant market share, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Due to the high demand for specialty food over fast food, the segment generated US$127 billion in sales in 2017.

APAC is the second-largest market in the automatic checkweigher market. Apart from North America and APAC, Europe remains the third-largest geographic segment in the automatic checkweigher market. In Europe, an increase in the production capacity of automobile and food manufacturing products has raised the requirement for the automatic checkweigher systems as these systems get integrated into the production line and save both time and cost.

