Automatic Backwashing Filters Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 – 2027

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Automatic Backwashing Filters market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Automatic Backwashing Filters market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Automatic Backwashing Filters market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints

Automatic backwashing filters consume less water, which is a major factor anticipated to propel the automatic backwashing filters market in the next few years. This is primarily because these filters have a drain valve which has backwashing capacity and it consumes less water. Thus, backwashing filtration ensures low water consumption during the process.

Automatic backwashing filters are equipped with different sets of meshed screens that increase the filtration process, which is a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market.

In addition, automatic backwashing filters require fractional horsepower (FHP) motors which absorb minimum energy. Also, the initial head loss or differential pressure is minimal for automatic backwashing filters as compared to media filters. Therefore, automatic backwashing filters consume less water and minimum energy, which is a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automatic backwashing filters market in the forthcoming years.

Increase in energy consumption, growth in energy demand, and growing population shift from rural to urban areas are some of the major factors expected to boost the market across the globe.

Slow Growth of Mining Industry a Major Threat to the Automatic Backwashing Filters Market

Mining industry is one of the major end-users of automatic backwashing filters. The mining industry has witnessed an abrupt decline in the process of minerals. This is expected to adversely impact the adoption of automatic backwashing filters among users, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Automatic Backwashing Filters Market

In terms of region, the global automatic backwashing filters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness significantly high demand for automatic backwashing filters during the forecast period. Major developing countries such as China and India are expected to fuel the market in the region.

Increasing population, rapid growth in the manufacturing sector, urbanization, and industrial growth are some of the major factors influencing the demand for automatic backwashing filters in the region.

Furthermore, increasing energy demand across Europe and stringent government regulations to save energy is anticipated to propel the automatic backwashing filters market in the region.

Automatic Backwashing Filters Market – Competitive Landscape

Danaher Corporation

Established in 1969, Danaher Corporation is headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Danaher operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. Danaher operates across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe through a network of manufacturing, administrative, and distribution facilities.

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Established in 1918, Amiad Water Systems Ltd. is based in Kibbutz Amiad, Israel. The company is involved in providing water treatment filtration systems. Amiad operates through the following business segments: industrial, irrigation, oil & gas, municipal, and ballast water. The compnay’s products list include fertigation injectors and automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters. Amiad distributes its products under the Amiad, Filtomat and Arkal brands.

Some of the other significant players in the automatic backwashing filters market are

3M Company

Lenzing Technik GmbH

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Hydrotec Solutions Pvt Ltd.

BWT Group

Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.

PEP Filters

Suez SA

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Automatic Backwashing Filters Market –Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Automatic Backwashing Filters Market Segmentation – By Product

01mm (Filtration Accuracy)

025mm (Filtration Accuracy)

03mm (Filtration Accuracy)

Others

Automatic Backwashing Filters Market Segmentation – By Application

Agriculture

Water and Wastewater Management

Steel Industry

Pulp & Paper

Petrochemical Industry

Automotive Industry

Mining

Others

Automatic Backwashing Filters Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

