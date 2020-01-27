Automated Truck Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2028

Automated Truck Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

the key players operating in the automated truck market, along with their strategies, recent developments, and volume and value share.

Automated Truck Market – Segmentation

In order to offer in-depth information on the automated truck market, the report bifurcates the market into key segments and discusses the influential trends. The automated truck market has been segmented on the basis of truck type, end-use industry, autonomy level, sensor, vehicle class, and region.

Truck Type End-use Industry Autonomy Level Sensor Vehicle Class Region Cab Integrated Trucks Logistics Level 3 RADAR Class 8 & Class 9 North America Cabless Trucks Mining Level 4 LiDAR Ultra Class Trucks Latin America Level 5 Camera Europe Others Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Automated Truck Market – Key Questions Answered

The business asset analyzes the automated truck market in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). Authors of the report aim at elaborating on the current trends and future scope of the automated truck market, along with the portfolio and key strategies of market players, which will help readers devise sustainable growth strategies and make well-informed decisions in the automated truck market. Some of the key questions answered in the report are:

What are the key drivers and restraints observed in the automated truck market?

What are the significant opportunities for the manufacturers of automated trucks?

What are the winning strategies followed by manufacturers of automated trucks?

What is the present and future value potential of the automated truck market?

What are the major trends observed in Asia Pacific that contribute to the growth of the automated truck market?

Which truck type will remain lucrative for market growth?

Automated Truck Market – Research Methodology

TMR’s analysts follow a systematic research methodology to obtain crucial information regarding the growth of the automated truck market. The TMR study validates information collected through various sources. In order to gather information regarding the automation truck market, primary research was conducted. For primary research, interviews with vice presidents, marketing managers, business unit heads, chief operation officer, and salespersons were conducted.

In order to carry out secondary research, various sources such as company websites, annual reports, white paper, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, press releases, and government documents were studied. Post the primary and secondary research, insights obtained were then validated through the data triangulation method. This aids in sourcing credible information that includes competitor analysis, opportunities, risks, microeconomic factors, macroeconomic factors, and demographic analysis.

