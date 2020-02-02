Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Daifuku, SSI Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery, Knapp AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) industry situations. According to the research, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market include:

Daifuku

SSI Schaefer Group

Murata Machinery

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Mecalux SA

Vanderlande Industries

System Logistics Corporation