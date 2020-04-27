Automated Sortation System Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, Global Automated Sortation System market scale was from 3226.48 million US dollars to 4228.86 million, with a CAGR of 7%.

Automatic sorting machine is the machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.

The classification of Automated Sortation System includes Linear Sortation Systems and Loop Sortation Systems, and the revenue proportion of Linear Sortation Systems in 2016 was about 62.2%. Automated Sortation System can be used for Retail and E-commerce, Post and Parcel, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply, Large airports and others. The most proportion of Automated Sortation System was Post and Parcel, and the sales proportion was about 23.8% in 2016.

Europe was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 34.6% in 2016. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of 32.4%. North America was also important sales regions for Automated Sortation System.

The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the Global Automated Sortation System market such as Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group(Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives Intralogistics, Murata Machinery,TGW Group, Interroll, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Shanxi Oriental Material Handing, Potevio, Equinox, Okura.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Automated Sortation System in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automated Sortation System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Daifuku

SSI SCHAEFER

KION Group (Dematic)

Vanderlande

BEUMER

Siemens

Intelligrated

Fives Intralogistics

Murata Machinery

TGW Group

Interroll

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Shanxi Oriental Material Handing

Potevio

Equinox

Okura

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Linear Sortation Systems

Loop Sortation Systems

On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automated Sortation System for each application, including

Retail and E-commerce

Post and Parcel

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Large Airport

Other

Table of Content for Global Automated Sortation System Market Research Report

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Four: North America Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Five: Europe Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Six: South America Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Eight: World Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type

Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter Ten: World Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Players

Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity

Chapter Fourteen: World Automated Sortation System Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Fifteen: Asia Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Sixteen: North America Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Seventeen: Europe Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Eighteen: South America Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion

