Automated Sortation System Market: 2020 Global & Regional Research by Demand, Size, Share, Trend, Types, Application, Manufacturers, Price, Sales Data, Consumer Analysis and 2026 Industry Opportunities Forecast Report
In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, Global Automated Sortation System market scale was from 3226.48 million US dollars to 4228.86 million, with a CAGR of 7%.
Automatic sorting machine is the machinery that according to the preset computer instruction to sorting of goods and delivering the goods to the specified location. Automated Sortation System is similar to conveyors but typically having higher capacity and can divert containers more quickly. Typically used to distribute high volumes of small cartons to a large set of locations, automated sortation systems offer a highly accurate and efficient means of sorting, routing, consolidating, and diverting a wide range of parcel types to unique destinations for the purposes of order selection, processing, packaging, palletizing, storing, and shipping.
The classification of Automated Sortation System includes Linear Sortation Systems and Loop Sortation Systems, and the revenue proportion of Linear Sortation Systems in 2016 was about 62.2%. Automated Sortation System can be used for Retail and E-commerce, Post and Parcel, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply, Large airports and others. The most proportion of Automated Sortation System was Post and Parcel, and the sales proportion was about 23.8% in 2016.
Europe was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 34.6% in 2016. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of 32.4%. North America was also important sales regions for Automated Sortation System.
The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the Global Automated Sortation System market such as Daifuku, SSI SCHAEFER, KION Group(Dematic), Vanderlande, BEUMER, Siemens, Intelligrated, Fives Intralogistics, Murata Machinery,TGW Group, Interroll, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Shanxi Oriental Material Handing, Potevio, Equinox, Okura.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Automated Sortation System in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Automated Sortation System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Daifuku
SSI SCHAEFER
KION Group (Dematic)
Vanderlande
BEUMER
Siemens
Intelligrated
Fives Intralogistics
Murata Machinery
TGW Group
Interroll
Mitsubishi Electric Corp
Shanxi Oriental Material Handing
Potevio
Equinox
Okura
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Linear Sortation Systems
Loop Sortation Systems
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automated Sortation System for each application, including
Retail and E-commerce
Post and Parcel
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical and Medical
Large Airport
Other
Table of Content for Global Automated Sortation System Market Research Report
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Three: Asia Pacific Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Four: North America Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Five: Europe Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Six: South America Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Seven: Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Eight: World Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Type
Chapter Nine: Company Profiles/Analysis
Chapter Ten: World Automated Sortation System Market Assessment by Players
Chapter Eleven: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter Twelve: Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter Thirteen: Technology and Opportunity
Chapter Fourteen: World Automated Sortation System Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Fifteen: Asia Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Sixteen: North America Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Seventeen: Europe Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Eighteen: South America Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Nineteen: Middle East and Africa Automated Sortation System Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter Twenty: Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast
Chapter Twenty-one: Conclusion
