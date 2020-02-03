Automated Microscopy Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2029

Automated Microscopy market report: A rundown

Some of the major players in the global automated microscopy market Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), FEI Co. (U.S.), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd.ÃÂ (Japan), Leica Microsystems (Germany) and Nikon Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Automated Microscopy Market: Product Type

Optical microscope Inverted Microscope Stereomicroscopes Phase Contrast Microscopes Fluorescence Microscopes Confocal Scanning Microscopes Near Field Scanning Microscopes Others

Electron Microscopes Transmission Electron microscopes (TEM) Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

Scanning Probe Microscopes Scanning Tunneling Microscopes Atomic Force Microscopes



Global Automated Microscopy Market: By Application

Medical Diagnostics

Nanotechnology

Material Science

Life Science

Semiconductors

Global Automated Microscopy Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. France Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Rest of LATAM



