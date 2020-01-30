Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Fives,Jungheinrich AG,Kion Group AG,kuka AG,Daifuku Co., Ltd.,Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow from US$ 28,643.4 Mn in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 51,219.6 Mn by 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Fives

2. Jungheinrich AG

3. Kion Group AG

4. kuka AG

5. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

6. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

7. BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

8. Hanwha Corporation

9. John Bean Technologies Corporation

10. Toyota Industries Corporation

Growth in the recent years is primarily driven by the major factors, such as increasing need for improving operational efficiency and rising labor costs. Furthermore, the growth in the manufacturing sector has propelled the automated material handling equipment market growth to a significant extent. The Asia-Pacific region led the global automated material handling equipment market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to factors including rise in adoption and development of robotics and exponential growth in the e-commerce industry.

Emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Singapore have laid enhanced focus on the manufacturing industry to create jobs in the country and thereby increase GDP of their respective countries. Manufacturing initiatives such as “Make in India”, and “Make in China 2025” have ensured a healthy FDI pumping in these countries thereby enabling development. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements in order to enhance the plant productivity, maintain edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage.

The development of e-commerce industry goes hand-in-hand with prosperity of the automated material handling industry. Stocking of products sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses, and to reduce time for sorting and stocking of these products, vertical lift modules, automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval solutions as well as conveyor belts, seem to be the best tools. The advent of automation into other industries including manufacturing, marketing, supply chain, and more have brought a revolutionary change in the way businesses are done.

