Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2018: Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2024

North America’s automated material handling industry is a highly innovative and aggressively changing landscape. The author recently ordered lumber online for home delivery. This is a significant departure from typical operations just a few years ago. While airborne drone delivery of lumber is not in the foreseeable future, drones for product delivery have recently been approved and are in operation in certain sectors.

This rapidly changing industry has many reasons for its significantly shifting nature. While many changes are being driven by suppliers seeking a competitive advantage with faster, more accurate delivery of a wider selection of products, change is also driven by a labor market in which it is increasingly difficult to recruit, train and retain competent workers. Very few in the industry see automation as a means of reducing the workforce; rather, it is partly as a necessity for dealing with fewer operators and as a means of improving conditions for their employees.

The growth of automated equipment also means that information on the equipment and its operation is now available in huge quantities. Working with big data, sophisticated computer programs have been developed to not only control this equipment but also to use the data for numerous beneficial features. The growing interest in the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing, blockchains and numerous other features are made possible by this automation.

An analysis of the significant number of patents granted and patent applications filed reveal important insights into the direction the automated material handling market is taking.

As defined in this report, the North American automated materials handling market is estimated to have been worth nearly REDACTED in 2018 and is estimated to increase to roughly REDACTED by 2024.

The warehouse and supply chain software markets, directly affected by this equipment but also developing on their own, is estimated to have been worth over REDACTED in 2018. It is projected to increase to nearly REDACTED by 2024.

This report will show that not all suppliers are adopting these newer innovations. There are a significant number of smaller providers who find that their current operations are sufficient to meet their customer’s needs. However, failure to understand and adapt to consumer changes and expectations developed in other industries may be a snare for some latecomers to this technology. Suppliers who may not see an immediate need for automated equipment can still benefit from software programs that are in development. Indeed, some suppliers will need to adopt these systems to be retained in the increasingly sophisticated supply chain management systems of others.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is specifically focused on automated industrial material handling equipment and software systems and programs in North America. The market is broken down by major equipment types, software programs and end user applications and industries. Further, regional breakdown of the markets in the United States and Canada are explored. The market is discussed with estimated values derived from available data.

This report focuses only on automated equipment. References are included for further information on traditional motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment. This report is not focused on the specialized equipment that may be automated for product manufacture. Most of that equipment is of specialized design to meet the needs of the manufacturer. However, the movement of finished goods and packaging and palletizing these goods for shipment to the attached warehouse or distribution centers is included. Material handling equipment is also used in large specialty applications such as ship cargo handling equipment, but this market was not considered.

The following are brief summaries of the chapters included in this report.

Chapter One presents the report’s scope, methodology and structure, as well as reasons for doing this study.

Chapter Two provides an executive summary of the information presented in this report.

Chapter Three introduces automated material handling equipment types, the basis for the classifications used in this report, trade publications, trade shows, trade organizations and major benefits of automated materials handling equipment and software systems.

Chapter Four discusses trends in the industry, introduces the innovative developments that lie ahead and presents challenges for supply chain managers.

Chapter Five provides a comprehensive overview of the automated material handling market and warehouse and supply chain market by equipment and software types. In forecasting the changes in this market, three scenarios are developed based upon several factors that are important for the industry. For the purposes of this report, the geographic areas studied include the United States and Canada. The scenarios developed are then applied to these two countries in Chapter Five.

Chapter Six investigates the market for automated materials handling equipment by application, end users and geographically by regions within the United States and Canada.

Chapter Seven looks at the changes occurring in the industry by examining recently granted patents and patent applications filed. It identifies the major innovators in this market space.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in these markets. Further, it explains the major drivers and dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.

This report details figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 to 2024. A discussion of emerging technologies describes the areas in which research is being performed and incentivized and their anticipated effects in future markets.

Note that values are expressed in millions of dollars. Totals are rounded to the nearest integer (i.e., less than $500,000 is expressed as <1) or “0” if appropriate. Values are based on the equivalent of retail, which is the price publicly advertised.

