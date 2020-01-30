Automated Industrial Doors Market Strategic Insights 2027 – Record,Hart Door Systems,Gilgen Doors Systems,Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd.,Al BARRAK Industrial Group,Novoferm

The Automated Industrial Doors Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Automated Industrial Doors Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automated Industrial Doors Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that ahre progressing faster than the overall market.

The global automated industrial doors market accounted for US$ 2.13 Bn in the year 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025, to account for US$ 5.53 Bn in the year 2025.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ASSA Abloy Entrance Systems AB

2. Record

3. Hart Door Systems

4. Gilgen Doors Systems

5. Gandhi Automations Pvt. Ltd.

6. Al BARRAK Industrial Group

7. Novoferm

8. Maviflex

9. CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C.

10. RTJ Automation & Maintenace Limted

The market for automated industrial door is driven by various factors such as rise in automation the field of industrial and commercial doors and gates, rapid growth of development of aircraft hangars and shipyards. Moreover, increase in security concerns in various industrial and manufacturing sectors, the market for automated industrial doors is poised to escalate significantly in the current scenario as well as in the coming years.

As the commercial and military aviation industry is progressing significantly, the need for hangars are also increasing simultaneously. This has given rise to the need for automated entrance systems which enables easy operation while the aircraft is entering the hangar for maintenance or leaving the hangar post maintenance. The automated industrial doors for aircraft hangars are replacing the traditional sliding doors which were time taking, require heavy maintenance which resulted in huge investments.

