Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players in the automated guided vehicle market are: Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Egemin Automation Inc. (U.S.), Bastian Solutions LLC (U.S.), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (U.S.), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.), JBT Corporation (U.S.), E&K Automation GMBH (Germany), Oceaneering AGV Systems (Netherlands) and Seegrid Corporation (U.S.) among others.
The global automated guided vehicle market has been segmented into:
Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type
- Forklift AGVs
- Load Transfer AGVs
- Pallet Trucks
- Assembly Line Vehicles
- Light Load Transporters
- Tugger AGVs
- Others
Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by End-Use Industry
- Distribution & Logistics
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
