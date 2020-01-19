Automated Guided Vehicle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2025)

Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2016 to cross US$ XX Bn by 2025, with a CAGR of XX% between the forecasting period of 2018 to 2025.

The Automated Guided Vehicle Market can be segmented into by type, navigation technology, battery type, industry, application, & region – global forecast to 2025.Automated Guided Vehicle MarketAutomated Guided Vehicle Market1 The automotive industry is the largest contributor to the world economy and is attracting investments from across the world, which in turn creates an opportunity for the Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

Automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a fully Automated Guided Vehicle Market using remote-controlled vehicles. AGVs safely transport all kinds of products without human intervention within production, strategy, warehouse and distribution environments: the clear way to reduce costs and to increase efficiency and profitability.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are used in big shop floors for moving heavy materials within the manufacturing unit. These vehicles are controlled by computers and do not require onboard drivers. The growing demand for material handling equipment to enhance operational efficiency in industrial processes along with the rising cost of the skilled job are key factors that drive the growth of the Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

AGVs have defined paths or areas within which they operate. Shipping can be established by several means such as inductive wires, surface-mounted magnetic or optical strips, or by inertial or laser navigation guidance. In North American regions AGV’s finds maximum applications in aerospace and food & beverage industries.

The increasing use of AGVs in manufacturing companies such as automotive companies in Europe is expected to lead to a significant increase in the demand for the Europe AGV market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. In Asia-Pacific, rising investments in the automation sector and prospering automobile and electronics industries are likely to keep the demand for AGVs in the region growing.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Automated Guided Vehicle Market outlook. The report encompasses the Automated Guided Vehicle Market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market.

The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Automated Guided Vehicle Market positioning of competitors.

Scope of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Application

• Distribution

• Assembly

• Transportation

• Packaging

• Storage

• Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by End-User

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Logistics

• Retail

• Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Navigation Technology

• Inductive Guidance

• Magnetic Guidance

• Vision Guidance

• Laser Guidance

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Battery Type

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead

• Nickel-based

• Others

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type

• Unit Load Carriers

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Tow Vehicles

• Forklift Truck

• Pallet Truck

• Tugger Automated Guided Vehicles

• Others

Key Players Operating in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

• SSI Schaefer AG

• Toyota Industrial Corporation

• KION Group

• Daifuku Co., Ltd.

• JBT Corporation

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

• Seegrid Corporation

• E&K Automation GMBH

• Kollmorgen

• Egemin Automation Inc.

• Bastian Solutions

• Balyo Inc.

• Swisslog Holding AG

• KMH Systems, Inc.

• Oceaneering AGV Systems

• Frog AGV Systems B.V.

