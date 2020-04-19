Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2020-2025

The report titled “Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” has recently added by qymarketresearchstore to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts

The global automated guided vehicle market was worth USD 4.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 11.70billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 17.01% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: Amerden Inc., Swisslog Holding, SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, KUKA Group, Jungheinrich Group, Murata Machinery, Dematic Corp., Toyota Material Handling, Transbotics Corporation, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, ABB Ltd, Seegrid Corporation and other

Scope of the Report

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are fully automated transport systems that function with unmanned vehicles. Automated guided vehicles offer a multitude of advantages such as a reduction in operational cost, enhanced workforce safety, and decrement in production time. Growing implementation of mobile robots across the world and measures to enhance workplace safety and productivity are some other factors leading to the adoption of AGV.

Key Market Trends

Robotic Automation to Drive the Market Growth

– Owing to rapid technological advancements in robotics and automation, the manufacturing sector has witnessed an increased adoption of robotics engineering and technology into its production process.

– Manufacturers are considering factors such as load, orientation, speed, precision, duty cycle, travel and environment before selecting the robot that will give the most effective and profitable results in their manufacturing plant.

– An articulated robot is one of the most discussed types of industrial robots. It resembles a human arm in its mechanical configuration. Articulated robots having six degrees of freedom are the most commonly used industrial robots as the design offers maximum flexibility and its use in various applications such as food packaging, automotive assembly, forging application, etc.

– Delta robots are also called parallel link robots as it consists of parallel joint linkages connected with a common base and are generally used for fast pick-and-place or product transfer applications, which gives growth to the market.

Asia Pacific to Witness a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of AGVs in the world. Easy availability of affordable automation services is due to highly fragmented market and increasing production in the automobile sector are boosting the demand for AGVs in this region.

– The transportation segment is accounted for the major share in this region due to the rapid urbanization and increased industrial production.

– Vehicle automation, as with any other automation, requires good feedback and information about the status of vehicle operation to close the loop in automation control. MTS Temposonic sensors are rugged and reliable in Off-Highway applications, and with more than 15 years of field experience across construction, agriculture, and municipal vehicles, MTS sensors is at the forefront of vehicle automation in Asia-Pacific.

