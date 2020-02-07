Automated Glazing Market Insights 2020 – Saint Gobain, Asahi, Fuyaoc Glass Industry group

Global Automated Glazing Market industry valued approximately USD 23 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.07% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth include Rising demand for advanced passenger protection in Automobile and growing acceptance of lightweight components in cars contributing to improved fuel efficiency.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Saint Gobain S.A, Asahi, Fuyaoc Glass Industry group Co., Ltd, and Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also strategies adopted by the major players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

– Tempered & Laminated Glass

– Polycarbonate

Application:

– Sunroof

– Sidelights

– Front & Rear Windshield

End-Use:

– HCV

– LCV

– Passenger Cars

Regions:

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automated Glazing Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Chapter 4. Global Automated Glazing Industry Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automated Glazing Market by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Automated Glazing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.2.1. Tempered & Laminated Glass

5.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

5.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

Continue……..

