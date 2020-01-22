Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Automated Fare Collection (AFC) industry.. The Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos SE, Cubic Transportation Systems, GMV, iBlocks Limited, Indra Sistemas SA, LG Corporation, Masabi Ltd., Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Sony Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), Telexis B.V., Thales Group, Trapeze Group, UL Transaction Security, Vix Technology, Xerox Corporation ,

By AFC Technology

Smart Cards, Magnetic Strip, NFC, OCR ,

By Application

Metro Railway, Bus Transport, Parking Solution, Others ,

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.