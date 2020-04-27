Automated External Defibrillator Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Automated External Defibrillator Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

About Automated External Defibrillator Market

Automated external defibrillator (AED) is an electronic device that identifies cardiac arrhythmias and reestablishes a normal cardiac rhythm by the application of electric currents. It is a portable device that aids in the diagnosis and prevention of sudden cardiac arrests. The surging geriatric population and the sedentary lifestyle of people are crucial determinants having a positive impact on the growth of global automated external defibrillator market. According to the United Nations, in 2017, approximately 13% of the global population comprised of people of the age 60 years or above. In addition, nearly 137 million people around the globe were of the age 80 years and above, this statistics is expected to reach 425 million by the year 2050. Moreover, the changing lifestyle of people, especially in the developing countries, has led to the rise in number of chronic diseases. As per the data revealed by the WHO, more than three quarters of the deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases occur in low- and middle-income economies. This is anticipated to boost the sales of automated external defibrillators in such developing nations.

Market Overview

List of the Key Players of Automated External Defibrillator:

Medtronic

Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Physio-Control

Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zoll Medical Corporation

Biotronik Se & Co.KG

Cardiac Science Corporation

ST. Jude Medical

Inc.

Sorin Group

Schiller AG

Asahi Kasei Medical Co.

Ltd

Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research.

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Automated External Defibrillator market is fragmented into

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

Based on applications, the global Automated External Defibrillator market is split into:

Hospitals

Clinics & cardiac centers

Pre-hospitals

Public access markets

Home care

Alternate care

