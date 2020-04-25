Autoinjectors Market– Key Development by 2024

This market research report identifies Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, and Eli Lilly & Company Ltd as the major vendors operating in the global autoinjectors market. This report also provides a detailed analysis of the market by application (Anaphylaxis, Multiple sclerosis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Diabetes, and Others), product type (Disposable autoinjectors and Reusable autoinjectors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

OVERVIEW OF THE AUTOINJECTORS MARKET



Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global autoinjectors market will grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The raising prevalence of serious medical conditions such as anaphylaxis & other food allergies, advancements in the autoinjectors technology, increasing demand for home healthcare, and the rising need for self-injectors are the factors aiding the growth of the autoinjectors market. Novel formulations of drugs and advancements in drug delivery systems along with favorable government regulations are providing an opportunity for market growth. However, recent product recalls by the companies and the availability of substitutes for autoinjectors are hampering the market growth.

According to the autoinjectors market analysis, in 2017, North America accounts for the largest share of the autoinjectors market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 65% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The key manufacturers of autoinjectors are concentrating on innovative marketing tactics to expand the reach of their products globally. Increasing awareness campaigns and price reduction of branded devices are among the strategies used by the leading companies to manage intense competition in the market. Many companies are rebranding their autoinjectors with worthwhile reductions in the price. In December 2016, Mylan launched the generic version of EpiPen to provide autoinjectors for customers at lesser prices. This approach ought to help the company in targeting a larger customer pool, thus increasing the company’s customer base in recent years.

Some of the Autoinjectors Market key vendors are:

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Amgen, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly & Company Ltd

The other key players in the market include Ypsomed Holding AG, Biogen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, Antares Pharma, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and AbbVie Inc.

Autoinjectors Market by Product

Disposable autoinjectors

Reusable autoinjectors

In 2017, the disposable autoinjectors hold dominant market share and is also the fastest growing segment in the market.

Autoinjectors Market by Application

Anaphylaxis

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Diabetes

Others

In 2017, the market is dominated by anaphylaxis owing to a high prevalence rate globally. The fastest growing segment of the market is rheumatoid arthritis due to increased development of novel drugs for the treatment of the condition.

Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of autoinjectors in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives toward the product adoption in the upcoming years, along with the details of commercial products available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the autoinjectors market.

