Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Analyzed Globally by Top key Industry Manufacturers and Assessment 2020 – 2026

The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, surge in wide availability of advanced therapeutics, and rise in number of research and development activities drive the growth in the market. However, high initial costs related to advanced therapeutics restrain the market growth. On the other hand, strong presence of pipeline drugs and opportunities in emerging economies create new pathways in the industry.

Anti-inflammatory segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on drug-class, the anti-inflammatory segment contributed for more than half of the total share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability, huge number of target population, and access to advanced drugs. The research also analyzes antihyperglycemics, NSAIDs, interferons, and others.

Rheumatic disease segment to maintain its dominant share by 2025

Based on indication, rheumatic disease segment contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share by 2025. Moreover, this segment would register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to increase in prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics. The report also analyzes type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

Drug stores & retail pharmacies to maintain its dominant position by 2025

Drug stores & retail pharmacies accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position by 2025, owing to ease in availability offered by them and presence of large number of stores. However, online stores would grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference for online channels and advantages such as less expenses, enhanced convenience, and easy access to reviews of other patients.

